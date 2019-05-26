Reports: Juventus ready to swap two superstars to get Paul Pogba from Manchester United

Juventus are willing to lay it all on the line as they launch one major effort to re-sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United in the summer.

Pogba had joined United from Juventus a few years ago in a huge £94.5m deal, and though Real Madrid are still front runners to sign the Frenchman, the Bianconeri want to have a say in it as well.

The Express is reporting that to land Pogba, Juve are planning to go all out, and have agreed to swap two of their biggest stars in the form of Paulo Dybala and Alex Sandro to get him back to Turin.

The report suggests that United were keen on signing both Sandro and Dybala not too long ago, and could use this interest in Pogba as a means to get their hands on the talented duo and bring them to the Premier League.

Dybala has somewhat lost his numero uno position at Juventus since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at the club, and could look for a new challenge in his career by taking the United route, though he has also been linked with a move to Liverpool.

As for Pogba, Zinedine Zidane wants to bring him to Real Madrid, but a move back to the Old Lady could be a lucrative one as well.