Reports: Real Madrid and Manchester United to both miss out on signing world class defender

Napoli manager Carlos Ancelotti has reportedly confirmed that their star center-back Kalidou Koulibaly will remain at the club next season, thereby destroying all hopes of Real Madrid and Manchester United to try and sign him this summer.

It is Fabrizio Romano, a correspondent with Sky Sports and The Guardian, that reported that Ancelotti stressed on his plans to keep him at Napoli. On Sunday, he revealed the news on Twitter:

Carlo Ancelotti: "Kalidou Koulibaly is going to stay at Napoli also for next season". 🔵 #transfers #Napoli #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 25, 2019

Earlier, it was reported that Spanish giants Real Madrid were keen on signing the Senegal star and that they had even approached the Serie A club with a €90million offer for him. Napoli apparently rejected the bid, however.

It was understood that Manchester United were also keen on pursuing the center-back, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer himself stressing on the need for making new defensive signings in a few of his recent interviews.

Both Real Madrid and Manchester United are likely to undergo massive squad overhauls, with either club not performing up to expectations in the 2018-19 season. While Real Madrid got eliminated in the round-of-16 in the Champions League and the semi-finals in the Copa del Rey, Manchester United got eliminated in the quarter-finals in Europe just after they crashed out from the FA Cup in the same round. Both teams failed to impress in their respective leagues as well and they eventually ended the season without acquiring a single trophy.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; Ancelotti has repeatedly stressed, in many of his recent interviews that he is keen on building his Napoli side around a core set of players – and Koulibaly is one of them. He was never looking to sell the star defender and the player himself is keen to stay on at the Italian club. In such a situation, a move looks virtually impossible.