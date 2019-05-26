Reports: Barcelona have identified Valverde replacement but Lionel Messi wants him to stay

On Saturday, Spanish giants Barcelona finished their 2018-19 season in a rather disappointing fashion, by going down against Valencia in the Copa del Rey finals. The defeat has also laid a threat to manager Ernesto Valverde’s position, with Barcelona already lining up a replacement for him as per reports.

According to Diario Gol, the Catalans are likely to welcome Massimiliano Allegri at the Camp Nou. Allegri recently bid adieu to his managerial duties with Italian club Juventus, where he helped Cristiano Ronaldo and co. lift the Serie A title.

Earlier in May, Barcelona got eliminated from the Champions League at the semi-finals’ stage, after a disastrous second leg performance that saw Liverpool overturn their 3-0 deficit from the first leg, with a 4-0 return win. The harrowing loss resulted in the fans and management beginning to express doubts over Valverde’s tactics.

Subsequent losses in the La Liga and the Copa del Rey final against Valencia have hence forced the club to take a final decision regarding his role in the club. Diario Gol believes that Valverde will head out the exit door in the summer, and Massimiliano Allegri who is out of work at the moment will take his place.

The Spanish news agency further adds that despite the recent defeats, Barcelona’s talisman Lionel Messi is not ready to let the former Sevilla manager leave this season. Messi and Valverde shared a good rapport throughout the past two seasons and that is most likely the reason for the Argentine to support Valverde.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 2/5; Valverde is likely to stay on for another season, as the club is likely to give him another chance to rectify his mistakes. Lionel Messi’s support is a huge factor as well, as the club usually listens to what their star player feels, in the event of any transfer issue.