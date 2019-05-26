Reports: Real Madrid hone in on replacement for departing Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is reportedly on the cusp of leaving the club following a fallout with president Florentino Perez, but the club has already identified a replacement.

The lockerroom argument that sparked off between Sergio Ramos and club president Florentino Perez following Real Madrid’s loss to Ajax in the Champions League seems to have escalated into a serious situation with the Spanish close to leaving the club.

Ramos defended his beleaguered teammates after the loss but ended up only angering Perez further, as the president accused him of neglecting his duties at the club and being too preoccupied with his upcoming wedding.

As a result, the Spanish defender threatened to leave the club – something he apparently intends to follow through on.

Diario Gol reports that the 33-year-old will be free to go as Florentino Perez has reportedly found his replacement in Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The Dutch defender’s move to Barcelona has been stagnating due to the Blaugranas unwillingness to offer him the terms he wants while Manchester United are interested in hijacking the deal with a bumper offer.

As such, Real Madrid are free to swoop in as well and try their luck, with the player’s agent Mino Raiola playing an important part in allowing the Merengues to get a look in.

Real Madrid also remain interested in Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly, Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar and PSG’s Marquinhos as potential Ramos replacements.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5: If Ramos leaves, Real Madrid need a world class defender to replace him and while De Ligt is a prodigious talent, he’s not quite the finished article yet.