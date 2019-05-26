Reports: Manchester United in discussions with La Liga team over 22-year old left back

Manchester United are reportedly interested in Real Betis’ left back Junior Firpo, according to reports.

AS claims that Real Betis are in discussions with Manchester United over the sale of left back Junior Firpo as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeks to strengthen his squad ahead of his first full season as manager.

The report claims that the English club will have to pay anywhere from €25 to 30 million for the defender. Firpo, 22, has still impressed despite only featuring 29 times for Betis in an injury-curtailed season.

However, it is plausible that Solskjaer is only looking at the Real Betis man as a backup transfer option, with the club’s priorities being at the right back, centre back, center mid and right wing positions.

IN or OUT? – Manchester United face critical summer transfer window

Solskjaer has outlined a youth-friendly transfer policy ahead of next season which has seen the likes of Swansea winger Daniel James, Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff, Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt and Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho all linked to the club so far.

The Norwegian boss has indicated his preference to get the transfers over the line before good and early, before Manchester United kick off their pre season in July.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 1/5; With Luke Shaw already holding down the left back spot, it doesn’t make sense for Manchester United to invest in the position again.