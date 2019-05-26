Reports: Manchester United willing to let Romelu Lukaku leave in a swap deal for Serie A defender

Manchester United are hoping that Milan Skriniar would be included in a potential swap deal with Inter Milan for Romelu Lukaku instead of Ivan Perisic.

Inter Milan is reportedly serious about Romelu Lukaku after he was identified as a target by Antonio Conte, who is expected to take over as manager from Luciano Spalletti next season.

As a resut, the Italian club were offering Manchester United a money plus player swap deal for the Belgian striker that would see winger Ivan Perisic make the move to Old Trafford.

However, according to a report by the Independent, Perisic was Jose Mourinho’s target and current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer isn’t interested in him. Instead, Manchester United want long time defensive target Milan Skriniar to be included in a deal for Romelu Lukaku.

Skriniar, who just recently signed a new contract at Inter Milan, has been coveted by the English club for some time now as they are desperate to make key additions in the defence department.

However, this deal involving Lukaku and Skriniar could potentially be affected by Manchester United landing Matthijs de Ligt, which is quite close according to latest reports.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; Skriniar just recently sacked his agent to ensure that he can sign a new deal at Inter Milan. That doesn’t sound like a player who is looking to leave the club.