Reports: Manchester United on the cusp of stealing Champions League star from under Barcelona nose

Multiple reports suggest that Manchester United are on the cusp of sealing a deal for highly rated Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, despite strong Barcelona interest.

Manchester United have apparently flexed their financial muscle and stole in on the signing of the Champions League semifinalist, despite long-standing interest from Barcelona.

A number of tweets from journalists confirm that the player has been offered a mega payment package by the Old Trafford club with one reddit ‘scoop’ even detailing that a bid of £85 million has been accepted by Ajax.

A deal hasn’t yet been done but multiple tweets confirm that it is in the pipeline.

United willing to offer “staggering” money to De Ligt, and he is listening. Worth noting, though, that De Jong had similar with PSG (and was close) before eventually doing what everyone expected and signing for Barca. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) May 25, 2019

Barca also have an issue where they badly need players off their wage bill to facilitate such signings. A huge problem for them is, well, no one willingly wants to leave Barca. Great club, great money, great lifestyle. Would take huge wage to get Rakitic, for example. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) May 25, 2019

(To be fair, if anyone’s worth the investment it’s probably De Ligt. He’s not a Sanchez. He’s a teenager! But can slot right in, is already class, and in a key position.) — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) May 25, 2019

The latest news regarding De Ligt and Manchester United. Via "u/spoofex" on Reddit. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/GRKa56ktzo — Tpox2 (@Tpox2) May 24, 2019

☎️☎️☎️ #mercato

De Ligt muy cerca del United! OJO!

No definitivo pero propuesta MUY buena para el jugador ☎️☎️☎️ https://t.co/88f6XAlDNC — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) May 25, 2019

If a potential deal is reached between the player and the club and a transfer fee is agreed with Ajax, it would be a sign that Manchester United are serious players in the transfer market – despite not having Champions League football to offer players this upcoming season.

United are seriously looking for options to address their problem centre back position and De Ligt would be a great fit with his age, potential resale value, quality and leadership.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; The link with Old Trafford was initially touted as a stunt perpetuated by the player’s agent Mino Raiola to try to get Barcelona to cough up more money, but there seems to be more to it than just that.