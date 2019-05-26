Manchester United target dubbed “next Cristiano Ronaldo” announces final decision regarding his future

19-year-old Portuguese star Joao Felix has been the subject of some of the biggest transfer talks this season. The young Benfica star has been linked with top European clubs like Manchester United and Manchester City, with several other clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus keeping a close eye on his development.

However, despite the growing interest in him from all over Europe, Felix continues to stress that he is happy at Benfica and that he would like to continue doing what he does best, at the Portuguese club. He was speaking in an interview with BTV, when he chose to reveal the decision on his future.

“I’m very happy in Benfica and I just want to do what I like best. The goal is always to do more than last season, to always do as much as possible,” he said, before adding:

“I prefer to play in the central aisle where I play more often on the ball and where I’m closer to scoring. I can play in any position, but the one I prefer is in the central aisle, closer to the goal. My position is a bit of a “bum”, I do not have a fixed position, I walk around the field a bit. Right now [at Benfica], I have the freedom to do and I would like to do that for a little longer.”

“About my future, I think that time will tell. I’m good here, I’m very happy, I love the Club, I want to enjoy the moment, play ball, have fun doing what I like, and then, over time, things happen naturally. I am very happy in Benfica,” he signed off, smiling.

Felix enjoyed a terrific 2018-19 season with Benfica, finishing with 20 goals and 11 assists from 43 appearances across various competitions. The young Portuguese star has also the subject of immense interest from Manchester United, with the Red Devils even considering to trigger his £120million release clause, as per reports.