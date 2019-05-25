Reports: Manchester United in talks to sign 23-year old La Liga defender strongly pursued by Real Madrid

Premier League giants Manchester United are likely to undergo a major squad overhaul in the summer, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer exploring all kinds of options to the restore their status as an elite European club.

Reports suggest that the Red Devils need to revamp their attack, midfield and defence equally well, provided they need to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

One of Solkjaer’s options is Real Betis defender Junior Firpo, who had a fantastic season with Los Verdiblancos in the La Liga. A left-back by trade, Junior Firpo’s arrival could potentially solve United’s daunting problems in the area currently manned by an ageing Ashley Young and an out-of-form Luke Shaw.

According to AS, Solskjaer and co. have entered negotiations with Real Betis over the 22-year-old. The Spanish news agency further adds that the English club is keen to agree to a deal at the earliest, given the interest on the player from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

AS further reports that Manchester United will be ready to pay close to €3omillion for the Spaniard.

Firpo, as mentioned above, did well with Real Betis in the 2018-19 La Liga season. Despite being a left-back, he was instrumental in Betis’ counter-attacks and ended the year with 3 goals and 4 assists to his name.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; Firpo is a really good option for United at left-back. The young star’s attacking instincts would complement Solskjaer’s methods at the club, and his pace would help him link up well with the forwards, just like he did at Real Betis last season.