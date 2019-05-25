Reports: Manchester United star rejects new contract that makes him highest paid player in the world in that position

The uncertainty surrounding David de Gea’s future Manchester United is nowhere close to an end, with the goalkeeper continuing to resist the club’s requests to sign a new contract.

The Spaniard’s current contract was supposed to end in June 2019, but United triggered a one-year extension clause they had inserted in the deal at the time of his signing. The extended time is supposed to give the club additional time to extend his contract, however, de Gea is in no mood to comply.

The former Atletico Madrid star played every Premier League game for Manchester United in 2018-19. Despite so, he earns only around a quarter of what Chilean star Alexis Sanchez earns at Old Trafford, and that has apparently forced him to look for work elsewhere, according to Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, Andy Mitten the editor of the club’s fan-magazine United We Stand, spoke to Sky Sports about the speculations surrounding David de Gea’s future.

He said: “I don’t think United should be held to ransom just because they have this wealth. They are already overpaying for under-performing players. De Gea is not an under-performing player, he has been the player of the year for four of the last six years, but there are levels and he has been offered a deal to become the best-paid goalkeeper in the world and it’s not enough.”

“I don’t think United should just succumb to every agent’s demands just because the fans are saying ‘pay him whatever’. You can’t just do that,” he concluded, reasoning why de Gea should head out the exit door this June.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain are interested in signing the 28-year-old. However, both clubs are yet to make any official bid.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; It is highly likely that de Gea has had enough of playing at Old Trafford, with their uncompromising wage structure preventing any kind of hike in his payments which are well and truly below-par. United’s failure to qualify for the Champions League further aggravates the situation. Due to these reasons. one can be sure of the fact that de Gea will leave the club at the earliest.