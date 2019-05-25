Reports: Barcelona to rival Manchester United for €100million rated Premier League attacker

Reports suggest that Spanish giants Barcelona are eyeing a shock move for Everton’s Richarlison, even as Premier League club Manchester United continue to express interest in the Brazilian attacker.

The Sun reports that Everton have tabled an asking price of €100million for the former Watford star, probably in an attempt to ward off interest from other teams including the Blaugranas.

Richarlison impressed for Everton in the Premier League 2018-19 season, after a surprising £50million move from Watford. Overall, the 22-year-old scored 17 times across competitions and also attracted the attention of many European teams. Inter Milan, Paris Saint Germain and Atletico Madrid had sent scouts to watch Richarlison play at the Goodison Park at different points of time last year. However, it seems that they will not make a move, having gotten discouraged by the hefty price tag.

According to the English news agency, Manchester United and Barcelona remain the only teams to be interested in the Brazilian this summer. While Barcelona could be looking at him as a replacement to Philippe Coutinho at left wing, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly considering him as an option at right-wing.

Meanwhile, it has also been understood that the star himself has expressed a desire to stay on in the Premier League, as he is “well settled” in England now.

That will, in a way, place Barcelona in the back seat for a move, with Manchester United gaining a sufficient advantage in the situation by virtue of Richarlison’s comments.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 2/5; With Richarlison himself saying that he would like to stay on in the Premier League, it appears likely that he will reject a move to the Catalan giants. Barcelona meanwhile, have other attacking options to look at – and they may hence stop pursuing the Brazilian soon.