Reports: Chelsea and Real Madrid finally agree price for Eden Hazard transfer

Premier League giants Chelsea and Spanish club Real Madrid have finally agreed upon Eden Hazard’s future, with Chelsea preparing to accept a £130million offer for the star, by Real Madrid.

Sky Sports reports that Chelsea wanted close to £130million for the departing Belgian superstar. As a result, Real Madrid finally agreed to match the asking price and now, Hazard’s days at London are numbered.

The 28-year-old star has been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu for several seasons now. However, Chelsea were in no mood to sell him. But with Hazard’s contract ending in June 2020, right now is possibly the only time when they can get a profit out of his sale. If a deal does not happen this summer, Hazard is likely to move out of the club on a free transfer at the end of next season – and that could upset Chelsea’s finances to a huge extent.

The £130million offer put forward by Real Madrid also means that Hazard will be the most expensive signing in the Spanish giants’ history, surpassing Gareth Bale’s six-year-old transfer record of €101million.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 5/5; Real Madrid are hell-bent on signing the Belgian and they will definitely be ready to pay £130million for him. Hazard is considered a long-term signing and Zidane has been keen on the transfer for a long time. With the star having expressed an equal interest to join Real Madrid, all we have to do now is to wait for the official announcement.