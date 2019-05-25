Reports: Real Madrid target 28-year old Eredivisie striker as alternative to Luka Jovic

Word around the rumour mill is that Spanish giants Real Madrid have identified PSV Eindhoven’s Luuk de Jong as an alternative to Luka Jovic, their prime target for the upcoming transfer window.

It was recently reported that Real Madrid will no longer pursue the Eintracht Frankfurt striker due to his high asking price of €100million tabled by the Bundesliga club. However, they are still in need of a striker as a successor to Karim Benzema. This in turn, as forced Los Blancos to look for cheaper, alternative options.

And according to VoetbalZone, Spanish programme Jugones from La Sexta assumes that Luuk de Jong is who the Spanish club have identified as the above-mentioned alternative choice. The programme also mentions that the 28-year-old attacker is not the only option for Real Madrid. Apparently, the Merengues’ manager Zinedine Zidane is also thinking of other options like Andrea Belotti, Krzysztof Piatek and Duvan Zapata.

Luuk de Jong had a good 2018-19 season, scoring 28 goals for his club across all competitions. He joined PSV in 2014 and is currently on a contract that runs until 2021 June. However, the star himself has previously mentioned that he is open to a move provided the interested club suits him well.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; With high-profile signings like Paul Pogba, Eden Hazard and so on expected to be made this summer, there is a high chance that Real Madrid will not be able to dish out another €100million to sign Jovic. It may hence suit them to look for an alternative option, but it is unclear yet as to whether they will actually move in for Luuk de Jong.