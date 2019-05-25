Reports: Real Madrid star demands to become highest paid player at the club surpassing Gareth Bale

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, who has arguably been the team’s best performer this season, wants to be paid accordingly as he negotiates a new contract.

Diario Gol reports that Karim Benzema, who has scored 30 goals and added 11 assists in 53 appearances this season, wants to be given a new contract to adequately reflect his importance to the team.

The Frenchman has been one of Real Madrid’s lone bright sparks in a season where they have run through two managers and finished without success in any competition.

Kroos wants to retire in Real Madrid

The report states that Benzema wants to become the highest paid player at the club, with a pay package of €17 million , surpassing the €15 million that Gareth Bale is currently on. It reportedly doesn’t sit well with the French forward that he is paid less than the likes of Sergio Ramos, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and, of course, Gareth Bale, when his contributions to the team out-weigh theirs in his opinion.

As a result, the Frenchman, whose contract runs down in 2021, is seeking a significant bump up on his current terms.

However, the report also claims that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is unwilling to agree to his demands while manager Zinedine Zidane – who rates Benzema highly – is of the mind that he should get what he wants.

Benzema turns 32 later this year.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; Despite being the stand out performer for Real Madrid this season, €17 million is way too much money for the club to agree to unless the player has strong marketing potential.