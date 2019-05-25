Reports: Manchester United interested in 22-year-old former Fulham forward

Manchester United are reportedly interested in former Fulham forward Moussa Dembele, who currently plies his trade for Ligue 1 giants Lyon.

Reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted out that Manchester United retain interest in Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, although negotiations between the clubs isn’t at an advanced stage yet.

Man Utd are interested in Dembelé yes… but it’s not advanced deal yet! 👍🏻 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 24, 2019

Manchester United are reportedly on the lookout for striker options after it emerged that Inter Milan are targetting Romelu Lukaku pending the appointment of Antonio Conte. Lukaku, for his part, has expressed that playing in Serie A is a ‘dream’ for him.

Ever since the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Lukaku has been relegated to a secondary role with the Norwegian boss preferring Marcus Rashford as his first choice number 9.

As such, it would seem that United are covering all their bases in terms of scouting out a potential replacement for the Belgian should he end up leaving in the summer.

The 22-year-old Dembele has enjoyed a decent season at Lyon, scoring 23 goals and setting up 6 assists in 51 appearances in all competitions, including 15 goals in the league.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5: Manchester United have other priority positions that need reinforcement like centre back, right back and centre midfield. As such, a move for Dembele only becomes necessary should Lukaku end up leaving – which isn’t certain at all.