Reports: Real Madrid looking for aid from Adidas to beat Premier League giants to €250 million signing

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly turning to Adidas in a bid to raise €250 million and pip Manchester City to the signing of PSG superstar Neymar.

Diario Gol reports that PSG are willing to allow Neymar to leave the club after Kylian Mbappe’s statement that he may be unsure of his future while collecting his Ligue 1 player of the year award.

As a result, the club has reportedly decided to harness their funds in a bid to financiallly secure the Frenchman’s future at Paris, meaning that Neymar is free to leave in the summer.

The two clubs interested in Neymar and willing to pay PSG’s asking rate of €250 million are Real Madrid and Manchester City but while the Premier League club is unconditionally backed by Etihad, the Spanish giants need a leg-up to produce the money.

‘I want Neymar and Mbappe to stay’ – Tuchel

The report states that Florentino Perez has therefore turned to Adidas, Real Madrid’s sponsor with whom they just signed a record-breaking kit deal, to ask for financial aid towards that end.

Perez views Neymar as a statement signing who would be more than happy to play alongside Eden Hazard – another one of the Spanish team’s purported summer acquisitons – and wants to prevent him from joining the English champions should he leave Paris this summer.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; If Neymar wants to leave PSG, Real Madrid and Manchester City seem to be two of the most likely destinations – especially since Manchester United don’t have Champions League football next season.