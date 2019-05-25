Juventus star to continue playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo; Manchester United move snubbed

Juventus star Paulo Dybala has indicated that he would like to continue at the club and playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, bringing to an end speculation linking him with Manchester United.

Dybala, 25, has been constantly linked with a move away from Juventus at the end of this season, especially after his brother came out with a statement claiming that he won’t be the only player to leave the club.

However, following the departure of Max Allegri, Dybala himself has spoken up and confirmed that he would like to continue on at the club alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking to Sky Sports Italia, via Gianluca di Marzio, he had this to say about the situation:

“What did my brother say? He spoke for himself. My company[representatives] know what I think. I talked to [Juventus sporting director] Fabio [Paratici] and he knows I want to continue playing in Juventus.

“Then, clearly, it does not depend only on me. Even Juventus will have to make its choices, thinking also of the coach that will come. But I want to stay here,” Dybala confirmed.

“I have always said I have the pleasure of playing with the two phenomena of our football [generation]. He[Cristiano Ronaldo] in Juve [and] Messi in Nazionale [Argentina national team]. For me it is a beautiful experience,” he added.

Manchester United were rumoured to be interested in the player as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba if the Frenchman left for Real Madrid, but it would seem that that move is not on the cards anymore.

