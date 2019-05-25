Reports: Manchester United, Liverpool and Juventus make contact for unhappy Champions League winner

Manchester United, Liverpool and Juventus are some of the European giants in touch with Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos’ representatives after he suffers a ‘breakdown’ in relationship with club president Florentino Perez.

According to El Chiringuito, via AS, Sergio Ramos has suffered an irrevocable breakdown in relationship with club president Florentino Perez after being accused of not being committed enough to Real Madrid.

The flashpoint in the degradation of their relationship occurred immediately after Real Madrid were dumped out of the Champions League by Ajax, when Perez reportedly got into a row with Ramos over being absent for too long through injury.

Ramos took offence to the insinations and challenged Perez to pay him up so that he could leave the club.

Their relationship hasn’t improved since, with Ramos reportedly unhappy at the club thinking that he has been too bothered about his upcoming wedding on June 15 and taking too long to recover from calf injury.

Kroos wants to retire in Real Madrid

As a result, clubs the world over have all tested the waters to try and capitalize on the uncertainty of Spanish defender’s future at Real Madrid.

The report claims that both Manchester United and Liverpool have been in touch with Ramos’ representatives while Cristiano Ronaldo has instructed Juventus to sign him up if possible after having won the Champions League 4 times with him.

The defender also has a concrete big money offer from China.

However, Ramos’ release clause stands at an unbelievable €800 million and his contract runs until 2021, meaning that any club that is interested will have to negotiate a transfer fee with Real Madrid first.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; Knowing Sergio Ramos’ modus operandi, this probaby is a ploy to try and use interest from other clubs to engineer himself a new contract at Real Madrid.