Contrary to comments made by his brother and agent, Paulo Dybala hopes to stay at Juventus next season.

Paulo Dybala has disputed his brother’s suggestion that he could be set to leave Juventus and insists he wants to stay at the Serie A champions.

The Argentina international appeared ready to depart Turin when his brother and agent Gustavo claimed there was a “good chance” of a move as the forward “needs a change”.

But, despite making just 23 league starts in 2018-19 following Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at Juve, Dybala has dismissed his brother’s comments, stating they do not reflect his feelings.

“[My brother] spoke for himself,” Dybala told Sky Sport Italia.

Grazie mister per questi magnifici 4 anni dove mi hai insegnato sopratutto a vincere! Ti auguro il meglio ovunque tu andrai! pic.twitter.com/g9VrrFhzBg — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) May 18, 2019

“I talked to the club and sporting director Fabio Paratici and they know what I think. I want to stay at Juventus again next year, I want to continue playing here.

“It is obvious that Juventus must make their choices, make the team based around the coach that will arrive, but I want to stay here.”

A potential switch to rivals Inter was put to Dybala but he would not comment on the speculation.

“I have a lot of respect for this shirt and for these fans,” he said. “I won’t talk about other teams because it would show a lack of respect.”

Juve are yet to appoint a new head coach to replace Massimiliano Allegri, who will oversee his final game in charge against Sampdoria this weekend.