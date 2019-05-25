Jonas Lossl to join Everton on a free

With his Huddersfield Town contract up at the end of June, goalkeeper Jonas Lossl has signed a three-year deal with Everton.

Lossl joined Huddersfield on loan from Mainz for their first Premier League season in 2017 and earned a permanent move at the conclusion of the campaign.

However, the Denmark international endured a tough second term in England as Huddersfield were relegated to the Championship.

Lossl, 30, has signed a three-year deal at Goodison Park, where he is likely to serve as back-up to England star Jordan Pickford.