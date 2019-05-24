Recent reports claim that Sergio Ramos has been pondering quitting Real Madrid. The central defender has been a key figure at the club since 2005 but could finally depart after fourteen success-filled years. But which are the clubs willing to take a chance on him?

According to Spanish news publication AS, Manchester United and Juventus are among the four possible destinations for Sergio Ramos if he leaves Real Madrid. The Spaniard is reportedly considering his future, following a bad season and a conflict with the President.

Ramos couldn’t help his side hit top gear throughout the entirety of the 2018/19 season. Despite coming on the back of a Champions League winning season, Real endured a terrible time, as they finished third in the league and while exiting the European competition at the first knockout obstacle.

That, along with a reported tussle with president Florentino Perez has seemingly pushed Ramos ever close to the Bernabeu exit.

Manchester United, Juventus, Liverpool, and the Chinese Super League are the possible destinations reported by AS. At this moment, the defender is heading for international duty with Spain, as his side play Faroe Islands and Sweden during the international window.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5; Four interesting opportunities will present themselves in front of Sergio Ramos if he indeed decides to leave Real Madrid. Manchester United have courted him in the past and would still be hoping to bring him in. A reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo awaits at Juventus while a potential pairing with Virgil van Dijk is likely at Liverpool. Finally, the Chinese Super League is somewhere the Spaniard can spend his twilight years while earning heavily.

Which one will he choose, if he indeed bids farewell to the Bernabeu?