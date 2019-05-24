Low welcomes Sane to Bayern rumours

Joachim Low axed Leroy Sane from Germany’s World Cup squad last year but he feels the winger joining Bayern would benefit Die Mannschaft.

Leroy Sane joining Bayern Munich would be welcomed by Germany head coach Joachim Low after Bayern Munich again stated their interest in the Manchester City winger.

Bayern are reported to be readying an €80million bid for Germany international Sane.

The 23-year-old scored 10 goals and supplied as many assists as City defended their Premier League title as part of a domestic treble this season, including strikes in the pivotal wins over Liverpool and Manchester United.

But Pep Guardiola frequently left Sane on the bench during the closing weeks of the campaign, preferring Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva as his first-choice wide attackers.

A spell out of favour evoked memories of the player’s shock omission from Germany’s 2018 World Cup squad, although Low has since brought Sane back into the fold and believes a switch to Bayern could be beneficial for all parties.

Speaking at the Sport Bild 100 summit, Low said: “If the transfer happened it would be a good story for him, for Bayern, for the national team and for the Bundesliga.”

Later at the same event, Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge suggested Bayern would press to bring in Sane – as they did three years ago when he joined City from Schalke for a reported initial fee of £37m.

Thank you guys https://t.co/JZ5nMX2Cx8 — Leroy Sané (@LeroySane19) May 12, 2019

“There have not been any talks so far. He’s an interesting player and we will try,” Rummenigge said. “I cannot promise whether it will succeed.”

Rummenigge went on to state that the departure of veteran wingers and club greats Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery creates an opening Sane would not have enjoyed when he left Schalke.

“We already had the idea when he was still with Schalke,” he added.

“But at the time we did not have a guaranteed regular place for him. Robben and Ribery were the top of the top three years ago.”