Reports: Manchester United are suddenly most likely destination for top Barcelona target

Barcelona were believed to be the favourites to land Antoine Griezmann when the Atletico Madrid star revealed that he will move to a new club in the summer. However, it seems another European giant has emerged as the favourite now.

Griezmann was one of the top targets for Manchester United a couple of seasons ago and he reportedly came close to joining the club as well. However, the move fell off and the French forward came excruciatingly close to a move to Barcelona the following season.

Reports of a move to Atletico’s La Liga rivals gathered pace again after his announcement last week but now it seems that United are the favourites to land the World Cup winner now. According to reports in Independent, the club has contacted Griezmann’s representatives and a move now looks possible.

The Barcelona board has its doubts over a move for Griezmann and some at the Catalan club believe they can invest that money on a better prospect, the report adds. Thus Manchester United have decided to make a move for the Frenchman and are reportedly ‘most likely’ to land him.