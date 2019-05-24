Reports: Real Madrid great considering leaving club

Real Madrid suffered from a poor 2018/19 campaign, which saw them without Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time in a decade. And so, Los Blancos have decided to bring in several new stars in order to fill in the gap left by the Portuguese. However, reports suggest that the club has received another major blow with star defender threatening to leave.

According to reports from El Chiringuito TV, via AS, Sergio Ramos has decided to leave Real Madrid. The club captain is disappointed after a poor season and is considering accepting one of the many offers on his table.

Sergio Ramos has been with Real Madrid since 2005. The Spaniard came from Sevilla and soon established himself as one of the key members of the team. Under his captaincy, the club won four Champions League and two La Liga titles. Therefore, it would be a major blow to Real Madrid if Ramos indeed decides to cut ties.

Meanwhile, another major reason touted for his decision is a dressing-room argument with president Florentino Perez. The two reportedly locked horns following Real Madrid’s disastrous defeat to Ajax in the UEFA Champions League round-of-16.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 1/5; The reason stated behind Sergio Ramos’s apparent plans to depart is a dressing room row with club President Florentino Perez. However, no such reports have previously talked about an argument between the two in the wake of the club’s UEFA Champions League exit.

Chances are that the Spaniard is using this apparent decision to leave to improve his contract at the club. However, if he does decide to part ways with Los Blancos, there will be plenty of clubs queuing up for his signature.