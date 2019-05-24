Reports: Manchester United suffered late embarrassment in pursuit of Bundesliga star

The transfer window is here, which means the clubs are hustling around to sign the best players available. Manchester United are among those clubs. However, the Red Devils suffered a late embarrassment in their search for a new star.

According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United attempted a late charge for German midfielder Julian Brandt. The Red Devils enquired about his availability to his former club Bayer Leverkusen, only to be told that the player has already agreed on a move to Borussia Dortmund.

Brandt was announced as the new Dortmund player on May 22. The German international made the switch to Singal Iduna Park, just hours after the Black and Yellow had captured Thorgan Hazard.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s search for their first summer signing goes on. The club are believed to be closing in on the signature of Swansea City starlet Daniel James, who is expected to move to Old Trafford on a 15 Million pounds deal.

The Red Devils are also looking to sign a centre back during the summer window, with both Kalidou Koulibaly and Matthijs de Ligt linked with the club. On the other hand, the Old Trafford outfit is expected to lose a few stars, with Romelu Lukaku, Juan Mata, Alexis Sanchez, Paul Pogba, and Matteo Darmian among those linked with an exit.