Reports: Manchester United, Arsenal, and Liverpool chasing Real Madrid reject

Real Madrid are expected to ship out several stars this summer, as they look to put a terrible season behind them and start from scratch. One such player, who will likely be heading out this summer, has been targetted by the Premier League trio of Manchester United, Arsenal, and Liverpool.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Liverpool are in a three-horse race to sign Real Madrid star James Rodriguez. The Colombian has spent the last two seasons on loan at Bayern Munich. However, with the Bavarians unlikely to trigger the ‘buy’ option in his contract, the former Monaco man is set to join a new club altogether.

Rodriguez joined Real Madrid following a fantastic 2014 FIFA World Cup, where he led his side to a quarterfinal finish. However, after a fast start to life at the Bernabeu, Rodriguez was sparingly used by manager Zinedine Zidane. The Frenchman then signed off on a loan deal which took the Colombia international to Bayern Munich for two years.

However, Rodriguez find himself in a tough spot at the moment. The Real Madrid star is not wanted at his parent club. Moreover, Bayern have reportedly decided not to trigger an option in his contract which would enable them to sign him permanently.

As a result, clubs can sign the playmaker for a low fee. Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United are known to be his admirers and would have to pay 37 Million pounds to seal his signature.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; James Rodriguez’s Real Madrid career looks to be over. The Colombian was sent to Bayern Munich by Zinedine Zidane two years ago, and since the Frenchman has returned to the Bernabeu hot seat, it seems unlikely that he will be given another shot at the first team.

A lack of demand for his services should drop Rodriguez’s price, which means it is the perfect opportunity for the Premier League trio to nab a great player for a low transfer fee.