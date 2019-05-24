Reports: Manchester United ready bumper deal to steal Barcelona, Manchester City target

Manchester United finished the 2018/19 campaign on a disappointing note, as they finished sixth and missed out on a UEFA Champions League spot. As a result, the Red Devils are now planning to bring in several new players to re-attain their prior status. According to reports, the club is hoping to steal a star from under their rivals’ noses.

According to Sport, via Daily Mail, Manchester United are ready to offer Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt a bumper offer in order to lure him to Old Trafford. The Sutch starlet has been linked with the likes of Barcelona, Manchester City, and Liverpool but the Red Devils are hoping to gazump the trio to his signature.

De Ligt rose to prominence at Ajax aged just seventeen and soon became the youngest player to ever captain the club. The Dutchman even earned his first international call-up to the senior team. Over the past two years, the 19-year-old has led his side to a UEFA Europa League final and a UEFA Champions League semifinal.

The Dutchman’s achievements at such a young age have made him a priority target for several top European clubs. However, Manchester United are hoping to steal the lead in the race for his signature by offering the youngster a whopping £12.3million-a-year salary.

De Ligt is expected to seal a move away from Ajax this summer. However, it remains to be seen where the Netherlands international ends up.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5; Matthijs de Ligt’s arrival at Old Trafford would send shockwaves across the football world. The Dutchman has been courted by sides in a much better position than the Red Devils. However, the bumper wage package, along with the club’s history, might help them stun their rivals.

One crucial thing stands in the way of Manchester United at the moment – the fact that they are not in the UEFA Champions League. And that, in the case of De Ligt, could prove to the most important factor.