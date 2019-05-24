Reports: Lionel Messi picks Manchester City star instead of Antoine Griezmann as next Barcelona signing

Lionel Messi has reportedly picked a high-profile Manchester City star as Barcelona’s next signing ahead of Antoine Griezmann, as the summer window closes in.

Sportskeeda are among the sources claiming that Leroy Sane would be a better fit at Barca than Griezmann, according to Messi, and it could be a pretty big move.

Griezmann announced recently that he would not be continuing his stay at Atletico Madrid, sparking speculation that Barcelona would be the preferred destination, but Sane himself could be on the move, leading to no dearth in options for the La Liga Champions.

Guardiola unsure about Sane’s and Gundogan’s future at Man City

Real Madrid have also been linked with a move for the German, who impressed under Pep Guardiola last season, but fell out of favour somewhat towards the end of this campaign.

Nonetheless, his quality remains high, and he is definitely one of the top players in the transfer market as well, even though the form of Bernardo Silva at City continues to keep him out of a regular first team spot.

With Frenkie De Jong already making his way to the Nou Camp, Messi could have his attacking options all sured up if Barca decide to bring Sane in as well and supplement him in attack.