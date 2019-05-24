Reports: Neymar leaves for Brazil without informing manager as PSG exit looms large

Neymar Jr. is proving to be a bit of a hot potato at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) recently, amid rumours that a move to Real Madrid could be in the offing.

Sources such as AS and Le Parisien are reporting that the Brazilian did not even care to inform his club manager Thomas Tuchel before jetting off to his native Brazil, where report seem to suggest he is now.

‘I want Neymar and Mbappe to stay’ – Tuchel

Tuchel has hinted that he had absolutely no say in the matter, and that it was not his decision to let Neymar leave before the club campaign formally draws to a close.

“Neymar hasn’t been released by me, it’s not a sporting decision, it’s not up to me to make the decision to release him or not,” Tuchel told reporters.

Brazil are preparing for their own bit of football action during the club off season as they prepare for the Copa America tournament which begins on June 14 in their own country.

Neymar has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer, and these rumours appear to be given more weight by such actions undertaken by the former Barcelona superstar.

Discipline may be an ongoing issue, but there is no doubting the class he possesses.