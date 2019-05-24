Reports: Serie A giants favourites to land World Cup semifinalist in £25m deal

Napoli could be closing in on a deal for England and Tottenham Hotspur defender Kieran Trippier, The Independent are reporting.

The Serie A club are in prime position to sign the right back in a deal estimated to be around £25m, especially since he impressed at both club and International level in recent seasons.

Trippier was an integral part of the England squad at the FIFA World Cup in Russia last year, and even scored from a free-kick as the Three Lions fell to Croatia in the semi-finals.

The 28-year-old has kept his place in the Spurs side as well, despite strong pressure from Serge Aurier at right back, and was rumoured to have been linked with Manchester United as well last season.

Napoli are keen to invest well in their defensive half, especially since their leading centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly continues to be linked with a big money move to Manchester United despite the club trying their best to stave off interest.

Trippier had signed a new deal at Spurs back in 2017, so he still technically has around three years left on his contract, hence Tottenham will be keen to get as much money as they can from the move.