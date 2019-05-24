5 reasons why Pep Guardiola will join Juventus

Manchester City board member Galassi may have laughed off rumors of Pep Guardiola’s move to Turin, but the Spaniard has reasons aplenty to change base.

5. To conquer Europe’s top 4 leagues

If and when Guardiola’s Manchester City stint comes to an end, he will have conquered 3 of Europe’s top leagues – the Manchester City boss has managed in Spain with Barcelona and in Germany with Munich, before taking off to Manchester on an English adventure.

Out of the traditional ‘big-4’ leagues in Europe, only Italy remains and when you take a look at Guardiola’s career path, a move to Turin seems more or less inevitable at some point.

4. The Guardiola-Ronaldo link up

Pep Guardiola spoke about Ronaldo in glowing terms last year when asked to comment on his departure from Madrid and a move to Italy to work alongside the Portuguese doesn’t seem that far-fetched.

From Ronaldo’s point of view, having worked alongside two of the best managers of this generation in Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho, it would only be natural for him to want to work alongside another similarly driven individual in Pep – the only manager in today’s game who can be spoken of in the same breath as the aforementioned duo.

3. Juventus’s Champions League dream

The Old Lady secured their 8th consecutive Serie A title this season and it is an open secret that they are desperate for European glory. They broke the Italian transfer record as well as their wage structure to accommodate Cristiano Ronaldo last season but even the Portugese couldn’t get them past the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

While Guardiola himself hasn’t won Europe’s top prize since his penultimate season at Barcelona, he is as close to perfection a club can have. Jose Mourinho’s methods may well be outdated but Guardiola plays the football of today and with the league title relatively easier to secure as compared to England, the club will be hoping Guardiola can channel his genius towards securing the continent’s grandest prize.

2. The financial angle

With various media outlets reporting that Juventus had offered the former Barcelona man a 24 million per-season package to join them, the finances of the deal are undeniably lucrative. While it’s not that Pep isn’t already well compensated at City, a deal that would make him the best-paid in the world would certainly be hard to turn down.

1. To end Mourinho comparison

Jose Mourinho prides himself on being the only manager to win league titles in England, Spain and Italy – with good reason too, one might add. The notoriously different play-style and tactical organization in these three countries makes his achievement unique and Pep Guardiola is one man who would not shy away from trying the feat.

The duo have had a fractious relationship over the years and to match his contemporaries’ record would be the ultimate sucker-punch from Guardiola to Mourinho, something that might finally end comparisons between them and establish Pep as the better manager once and for all.