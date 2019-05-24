Man City star Sane is a Bayern target – Hoeness

Uli Hoeness has revealed Leroy Sane is very much on Bayern Munich’s radar.

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane is a target for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, club president Uli Hoeness has confirmed.

The 23-year-old has shone since moving to the Etihad Stadium from Schalke three years ago, but found himself down the pecking order towards the end of the Premier League season.

Bayern are in the market for reinforcements on the flanks, with Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben both drawing a curtain on their illustrious careers at the Allianz Arena at the end of the campaign.

Speculation has increased over the previous few weeks that they were looking to Germany international Sane as a potential signing.

When asked by Suddeutsche Zeitung about Bayern’s interest in Sane, Hoeness replied: “We are considering him.”

Hoeness’ revelation comes just a day after star striker Robert Lewandowski claimed Sane could “immediately take us higher”.

Bayern have also been linked with RB Leipzig star Timo Werner and Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri.