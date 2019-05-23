Malaysian Super League club Melaka United have announced the signing of Ivorian striker Davy Claude Angan. The 31-year-old joins the club after a stint at Turkish club Samsunspor. He previously played for current Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Molde.

“The Melaka Football Association welcomes the new (transfer) of Melaka United, Davy Claude Angan, who is legally allowed to join the team in the second transfer window of the Malaysia League this season,” read the statement by the club.

Persatuan Bolasepak Melaka (MUSA) mengucapkan selamat datang kepada import baharu Melaka United, Davy Claude Angan yang sah menyertai pasukan pada jendela perpindahan kedua Liga Malaysia musim ini. pic.twitter.com/xna3DIlQLg — Melaka United SA (@MelakaUnitedSA) May 23, 2019

Davy Claude Angan has had a footballing journey which took him to Norway, China, and Turkey. He has been playing his football in Turkey for the last three years at both Gaziantepspor and Samsunspor. However, he can be best remembered by his short stint at Norwegian club FK Molde, where he played under boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Angan was Solskjaer’s second signing during the latter’s time as the manager of Molde. The current Manchester United boss played with the Ivorian as his striker for two years, during which time he scored thirty-three times in seventy-one matches.

The Ivorian won the league title with Molde in both 2011 and 2012. He left the club to join Chinese side Hangzhou Greentown for €1.22 Million in 2013.

He will now play for Melaka United, who are fifth in the Malaysian Super League.