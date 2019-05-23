Reports: Serie A giants propose swap deal for Manchester United attacker with long term Jose Mourinho target

Manchester United are set to lose a few players in the transfer window. However, they might end up being involved in a swap deal, which would see one long term Jose Mourinho target being brought to Old Trafford.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Daily Mail), Inter Milan have proposed a swap deal for Ivan Perisic with Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku. The Italian giants are ready to offer the Red Devils 30 Million pounds in addition to the player in order to sweeten the deal.

Inter Milan are reportedly set to bring on former Chelsea coach Antonio Conte as their new head coach, with the Italian wanting Lukaku to follow him to San Siro. Meanwhile, the Serie A side are also chasing former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko, who currently plays in Italy for AS Roma.

Manchester United have courted Ivan Perisic for a long time. The Inter Milan winger was at one point the key transfer target of the club, with the then manager Jose Mourinho asking for his signature. However, the club’s links with the Croatian died down once Mourinho was sacked and replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Nevertheless, the Red Devils will have their wills tested by the Nerrazzuri reportedly, who are keen to bring Lukaku to Italy. The Belgian striker is a key target for incoming head coach Antonio Conte, who previously tried to sign him during his time at Chelsea.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; If all had gone well Ivan Perisic would be playing for Manchester United and Romelu Lukaku for Antonio Conte at the moment. Nevertheless, both deals couldn’t take place in the past, leaving the manager and the club without their key targets.

Nevertheless, a swap deal shouldn’t be ruled out completely. Romelu Lukaku has previously stated his desire to play in Italy and with Conte reportedly keen to bring him to Inter Milan, the Belgian might finally get his wish. United, on the other hand, could grab the opportunity to get an experienced player in return for the striker.