FC Barcelona have made their moves early during the 2019 summer transfer window. The Blaugrana have already signed the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Emerson, with the pair officially joining the club on July 1. And now, they have wrapped up their third signing of the summer!

Barcelona have completed the signing of Dutch starlet Ludovit Reis from FC Groningen. The youngster has signed a three-year deal at Camp Nou, with the option to extend it by two more years. His release clause is set at €100 Million.

Barcelona revealed via their official website that Reis has completed his move from Groningen for a transfer fee of €3.25 Million. Meanwhile, the club also announced that the Dutchman has a €100 Million release clause in place.

The youngster completed his medical examinations yesterday, May 22, before signing his new contract earlier this morning. The 18-year-old will remain with the club at least until 2022, following which an extension of two additional years can be triggered.

Ludovit Reis becomes Barcelona’s third signing of the summer transfer window, following Frenkie de Jong and Emerson.