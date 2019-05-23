Reports: Barcelona to complete transfer of Dutch starlet today

Barcelona have already made some big moves in this transfer window. The Blaugrana had previously signed Frenkie de Jong in January, with the Dutchman set to arrive next month. They are also lining up moves for several other key targets such as Antoine Griezmann. However, one player might end up moving to Spain today!

According to Sport, Barcelona are set to complete the signing of Dutch midfielder Ludovit Reis from FC Groningen today, May 23. The youngster will join the team for the pre-season tour before a decision regarding his future will be made.

The Spanish news publication report that the Dutchman flew to Barcelona on Wednesday (May 22) morning in order to finalize the deal with the club. He has subsequently had his medical examination and will soon put pen-to-paper on his contract. Groningen will receive €3,250,000 for the player, who will sign a five-year deal at Barcelona.

Reis will be included in Barcelona’s pre-season plans before a decision regarding his future will be made based on his evolution. The youngster will most likely join the ‘B’ squad for the season with a view towards the first team in the future.

The Spanish giants, meanwhile, are expected to divert their attention towards Antoine Griezmann and Matthijs de Ligt, once they complete the signing of Reis.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4/5; Ludovit Reis’s name has been linked with Barcelona for a long time now. Therefore, it will come as no surprise if the youngster ends up moving to Spain today, May 23. If not, then the Groningen midfielder will complete his move in the coming days, following which he will join the ‘B’ side.