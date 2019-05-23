Reports: Juventus to target World Cup winning defender after Cristiano Ronaldo request

Cristiano Ronaldo has requested Juventus to reinforce their defence and the club has duly targetted Barcelona’s World Cup winning defender Samuel Umtiti.

Don Balon reports that Cristiano Ronaldo has advised the powers that be at Juventus to add quality and depth to their defence as the main protagonists in the club’s backline, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, are both in their thirties.

Andrea Barzagli, the other veteran defender in the squad, has already announced his retirement at the end of the season.

As a result, Juventus are prepared to make a bid for Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti, who will reportedly be available for €80 million.

‘Barcelona Women motivated to achieve their dream’ – Cortes

The report claims that Umtiti is on his way out of Barcelona after being relegated to the bench by fellow countryman Clement Lenglet, following the injury layoff he endured mid-season.

Umtiti, 25, has only managed to squeeze out 15 appearances for Barcelona this campaign.

Also, the impending arrival of Matthijs de Ligt further serves to push him down the pecking order, something that the French international is not ready to contend with as he contemplates leaving the club in search for guaranteed minutes.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; Bonucci and Chiellini are both getting on in age and Juventus are also losing the services of Barzagli. Umtiti would be of the right age and skill level to slot straight into the mix.