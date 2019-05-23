Reports: Real Madrid star threatens to leave club if Neymar arrives in the summer

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio has reportedly expressed his displeasure at the potential signing of Neymar, stating that he would want to leave the club if Zinedine Zidane pushes for the Brazilian.

Diario Gol reports that Asensio, 23, is merely one among a number of Real Madrid players that are not happy at the prospect of the club signing PSG superstar Neymar in the summer.

However, he does seem to be the most vocal as the report claims that he has intimated to club captain Sergio Ramos that he would consider leaving he club if the Brazilian joins.

Asensio reportedly doesn’t see how he would get playing time if Neymar, Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic are all recruited across the front line in the summer and is alarmed at the number of squad changes that Zinedine Zidane seems to want to ring in.

There are also a number of other Real Madrid players that are displeased with the prospect of Neymar arriving at the Bernabeu as the Brazilian star has accumulated a reputation of being somewhat of a disruptive influence in the dressing room.

Asensio has 6 goals and 7 assists in 44 appearances for Real Madrid this season.