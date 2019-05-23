Reports: Tottenham targetting Real Madrid midfielder as replacement for Christian Eriksen

Real Madrid have made no secret of their admiration for Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen but may have to send a player the other way in order to get the deal done.

AS reports that Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is very interested in bringing Real Madrid’s Dani Ceballos to London as a replacement for Christian Eriksen, should the Dane leave in the summer.

Eriksen’s contract is up in 2020, meaning that he can leave on the free next season unless Tottenham tie him up to a new contract, which also seems unlikely at this point.

As a result, the report states that Pochettino is gunning for his replacement and views the 22-year old Ceballos as an ideal signing to shore up the Spurs midfield.

Moreover, Ceballos is also unhappy at the Bernabeu following Zidane’s return as he doesn’t expect to play regularly under him. The Spaniard would thus be open to a move to Tottenham, especially sice Pochettino is a known admirer of the former Real Betis man.

However, any move that Tottenham make has to go through before June 15, as the player wants to have his future sorted before he travels to join up with the Spanish U21 squad for the European Championships.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; This move has potential to go through regardless of whether Real Madrid reach terms with Tottenham for the sale of Christian Eriksen. Tottenham need squad depth anyway.