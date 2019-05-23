Reports: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decides who will replace David de Gea

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly decided that the club’s number two goalkeeper, Sergio Romero, will be promoted to David de Gea’s spot should the Spaniard leave in the summer.

Daily Mail reports that Manchester United will seek out solutions to the David de Gea situation internally as the Spaniard’s future at the club hangs in the balance.

The Spanish shotstopper is yet to put pen to paper after Ed Woodward reportedly refused to meet his exorbitant wage demands, despite being involved in protracted contract negotiations.

As a result, Manchester United are of the mind that they will listen to offers for Spain’s number one this summer instead of allowing him to run down his contract and leave on a free, with Paris St-Germain reportedly interested in his services.

His replacement, however, wil not be an external purchase despite the club being linked with moves for Ajax’s Andre Onana, Barcelona’s Jasper Cillessen and Everton’s Jordan Pickford.

The report states that Solskjaer is of the mind that current Manchester United number two Sergio Romero can step into de Gea’s shoes and assume the mantle of the club’s number one choice between the sticks.

Romero, 32, has only made 44 appearances for the club since signing from Sampdoria in July of 2015, but has consistently delivered whenever called upon.

It is also claimed in the report that Solskjaer is keen on monitoring the progress of academy product Dean Henderson as he continues his progress at newly promoted Sheffield United.