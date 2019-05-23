Reports: Barcelona to steal in after Real Madrid fail to seal the deal for 21-year-old star

Barcelona are reportedly ready to capitalize on Real Madrid failing to reach terms with Eintracht Frankfurt for Serbian wonderkid Luka Jovic.

Diario Gol reports that Barcelona is only too happy to mop up Real Madrid’s mess as they try to steal in on Zinedine Zidane’s primary transfer target, 21-year-old Serbian striker Luka Jovic.

While it was initially understood that Real Madrid had agreed terms with Eintracht Frankfurt to purchase the player for €60 million, the deal still hasn’t been finalized with the Bundesliga club reportedly having jacked up the price to €100 million.

Eintracht Frankfurt star Luka Jovic shows why Chelsea, Barcelona are after him

As such, the report states that Real Madrid have started pursuing other options, namely Robert Lewandowski, leaving Barcelona unopposed to close in on signing Jovic.

Barcelona are on the lookout for a long term replacement for Luis Suarez and Jovic’s age would mean that he could be groomed into the role gradually.

The report also claims that Barcelona would need to offer Eintracht Frankfurt upwards of €70 million to try and get the deal over the line. However, even they have alternate options that they can pursue, with Celta Vigo’s Maxi Gomez of a similar age and ilk to Jovic but available for a cheaper price.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; If a move for Luka Jovic is too expensive for Real Madrid, it would be so for Barcelona too, especially with the large outlay they have already put out for Frenkie De Jong.