Reports: Premier League winner wants Manchester United star to follow him to Serie A

Premier League winner and former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is targetting Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku once he seals his Serie A return by taking over at Inter Milan.

The Times reports that Conte is on the cusp of taking over the reins at I Nerazzurri from current boss Luciano Spalletti and that his first summer transfer target would be the embattled Manchester United striker.

Lukaku, 26, has only managed 15 goals for the Red Devils this season, a far cry from his debut campaign in 2017/18 when he notched up 27 goals and was touted to be the successor to Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

As a result, the Belgian is expected to be one of the players who may be allowed to leave should a bid matching Manchester United’s valuation of him be tabled in the summer, especially after he was displaced by Marcus Rashford as the club’s starting number nine following Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s appointment.

Icardi Instagram post well received by Inter Milan boss Spalletti

For his part, Lukaku’has voiced his thoughts on a potential ‘dream’ move to Serie A, despite affirming his commitment to current club Manchester United.

The report also states that Conte was interested in bringing Lukaku to Chelsea two seasons ago but eventually settled for Alvaro Morata, after the burly striker was convinced to sign for Manchester United instead.

Conte has been out of a job since Chelsea parted ways with him at the end of the 2017/18 season.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; Romelu Lukaku hasn’t been integral to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s modus operandi and it is entirely possible that he may end up leaving the club to find first team football in Italy.