Reports: Real Madrid interested in striker that captain Sergio Ramos most struggled against

Real Madrid are interested in Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski – a striker endorsed by captain Sergio Ramos after their on-field duels.

Sergio Ramos and Robert Lewandowski have crossed paths more than once in the Champions League, first when the striker was still part of Borussia Dortmund and then later on when he transferred to Bayern Munich.

And Diario Gol claims that the Spaniard came away with an impression both times that the Polish striker was the player he ‘struggled most to decipher’ after their on-field duels.

As a result, Ramos is all in on Real Madrid’s purported move for Robert Lewandowski, even as the 30-year-old Bayern Munich striker looks to leave Bundesliga in order to ply his trade either in England or Spain.

Kroos wants to retire in Real Madrid

Madrid’s first choice striker signing this summer has been Frankfurt’s Luka Jovic but the German club has kept increasing their price for the Serbian striker – a number which reportedly stands at €100 million now.

Florentino Perez is put off by their demands and has decided to focus instead on securing a summer move for Lewandowski.

According to the report, the transfer would set alarm bells ringing in Barcelona as the players of the Catalan club know only too well of his virtues, having been briefed by Pep Guardiola who worked with him during his Bayern Munich stint.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating 2/5; Still looks odds on that Real Madrid would agree a deal with Luka Jovic and Frankfurt eventually, but a move for Lewandowski has an outside chance of materializing.