Reports: Liverpool pip Manchester United and Juventus to Polish sensation’s signature

Liverpool have reportedly beaten the likes of Manchester United and Juventus to the signature of young Polish sensation Jakub Ojrzynski.

Liverpool Echo are reporting that the young goalkeeper would cost just £200,000 and a deal could be completed as early as this upcoming summer transfer window.

The 16-year-old has trained with Liverpool in the past, and that too in the presence of manager Jurgen Klopp, and he was clearly impressed with what he saw.

The shot stopper is currently plying his trade at Legia Warsaw in Poland, but will join Liverpool after reportedly making his choice of becoming a Red.

Manchester United and Juventus were also reported to be interested in signing the youngster, but the UEFA Champions League (UCL) finalists will be satisfied knowing they did enough to convince Ojrzynski to come to Anfield instead.

The report says that the Poland U-16 International will start life at the Kirkby Academy during pre-season training ahead of the new Premier League campaign in a few months time.

He won’t be the first Pole to enter the gates of Anfield, since Jerzy Dudek played in goal for Liverpool and famously saved a penalty that led to them winning the 2005 UCL final in Istanbul.