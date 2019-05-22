Reports: Real Madrid President Florentino Perez closes summer deal for PSG star

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has reportedly flown to Paris recently in order to close out a deal for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The Frenchman is a free agent after seeing out his contract with the Parisians, and is wanted by Real in order to build their team up for next season.

Don Balon are reporting that Rabiot has been on the Real radar for quite a while now, and they appear to have pipped their bitter rivals Barcelona to the midfielder’s signature.

However, even if Rabiot does arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu, he probably won’t be first choice for them. The likes of Eden Hazard from Chelsea, and Paul Pogba from Manchester United are all expected to sign with the Spanish giants, so expect Rabiot to have to make way.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane thinks highly of his compatriot, but would be willing to lay down exactly what plans he has for him, without any guarantees of a regular starting spot.

Rabiot fell out with PSG after refusing to sign a new deal, and is clearly lacking match fitness after missing out on several matches during the latter part of his time with the Ligue 1 Champions.