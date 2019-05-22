Reports: Barcelona set sights on La Liga midfielder as Sergio Busquets replacement

Barcelona are still somewhat reeling from their shock UEFA Champions League (UCL) exit to Liverpool, and are moving swiftly to ensure it doesn’t happen next season.



The Catalans will look at the summer transfer window as an opportunity to rebuild ahead of the upcoming campaign, and are preparing for the future with some good young talent.

Don Balon are reporting that Barca want Atletico Madrid star Rodri to join them in the summer, as a possible replacement for veteran Sergio Busquets.

Busquets has been brilliant for Barca over the years, but probably won’t be the first choice central defensive midfielder for long.

The report suggests that Manchester City are also in the hunt for Rodri, with Pep Guardiola keen to bring him over to England, though a 70 million euros release clause could prove to be hard to negotiate.

It was earlier reported that Guardiola and Manchester City are front runners for a deal that could see Rodri end up in the blue half of Manchester, with Gabriel Jesus heading to Atletico instead.

Barca however, won’t let this fight go so easily, and will be keen to close out a deal for the talented youngster as early as they possibly can.