Reports: Manchester United closing in on deal for £48m-rated Barcelona star

Manchester United need signings this summer, there is absolutely no doubt about it. The Red Devils may well shift focus to younger players, but need some experience to go with it too.

Daily Record are among those reporting that that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to sign Ivan Rakitic from Barcelona, and that a deal may well take place soon.

United reportedly want to spend around £30m in transfer fees, but Barcelona want around £48m instead for their midfield maestro who has been instrumental in the past couple of seasons.

United are craving a creative presence in their midfield since the departure of Ander Herrera, and may be further in trouble if Paul Pogba decides to move to Real Madrid.

Rakitic may become surplus to requirements at Barca due to the arrival of Frenkie De Jong from Ajax in the summer, and Barcelona will be willing to offload him for the right price.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 3/5 – Manchester United would do well if they had a player like Rakitic in their side considering his experience and knowledge of playing at the top would be beneficial for the English giants. Fans will hope something positive comes out of this at the earliest.