Reports: Manchester United ahead of Real Madrid in race to sign 21-year-old Brazilian

A recent word around the rumour mill is that Premier League club Manchester United have gotten ahead of Spanish giants Real Madrid, in the transfer race for Fluminense striker Pedro.

Globo Esporte reports that The 21-year-old Brazilian was previously targeted by Real Madrid and Inter Milan as well, before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co. entered the fray.

In 2018 August, Pedro got injured on his right knee, before which he had been negotiating with Real Madrid, while the Nerazzurri was also maintaining a watch on the proceedings. After the injury, the forward took several months to recover post an immediate surgery.

The Fluminense star scored two goals in four recent appearances since returning the game. That in turn, prompted Manchester United to begin negotiations on him this May, as per Globo Esporte. The Portuguese news agency further estimates that the club would pay €20million or more for the player.

However, Fluminense President Pedro Abad has also announced that they will not consider the sale of Pedro until June when the club is set to elect their new batch of representatives. As defined in an official club statement, the new representatives will assume the club on June 10, which is when the Brazilian team will begin to respond to clubs interested in Pedro.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; Manchester United are keen on revamping their attack options ahead of next season, and Pedro could be an economical choice for Solskjaer especially as he is also interested in making a few other signings this summer.