Reports: Chelsea to sign Barcelona star as Eden Hazard replacement if transfer ban is lifted

According to reports from Spain, Premier League giants Chelsea are interested in pursuing the signature of FC Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho in the summer, provided the transfer ban imposed on them is lifted.

Chelsea’s interest in the former Liverpool star arose as a result of Eden Hazard’s impending move to Real Madrid, a transfer that is currently on its final stages prior to completion.

They find it necessary to line up a replacement for the departing star at the earliest, which is why they have now set their sights on Coutinho. The Brazilian meanwhile, had a difficult 2018-19 campaign even as Barcelona won the La Liga and are well on course to secure a domestic double by winning the Copa del Rey as well.

Coutinho joined Barcelona from Liverpool in January 2018 for a sum of £106million. The deal also had a few additional clauses that could cost the Catalans further millions in the near future.

According to Daily Mail, Spanish radio station Cadena Ser reports that Chelsea is the only club to express keenness in signing Coutinho. The news agency further adds that it could be because they have to find a replacement for Eden Hazard, at all costs.

Another problem that the Blues face, is the two-window transfer embargo that has been imposed upon them by FIFA, after breaking rules surrounding the signings of under-18 players. The Londoners are currently in plans to fight the case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, in an attempt to overturn the sanction.

But as the legal processes are still ongoing, Chelsea remains banned from signing players this summer – which in turn could mean that Coutinho could be forced to extend his unhappy stay at the Blaugranas.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 2/5; There are very little chances that the transfer ban on Chelsea is lifted and as a result, the same applies to their prospects of signing Philippe Coutinho this summer.