Reports: Barcelona target fellow Uruguayan as long-term replacement for Luis Suarez

Barcelona are in the market for Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez, as they search for a long-term replacement for an ageing Luis Suarez.

Mundo Deportivo reports that Barcelona have sounded out Celta Vigo in a bid to acquire the services of their 22-year-old Uruguyan striker Maxi Gomez.

The report states, however, that Barcelona have only offered around €25 million while Celta are holding out for a figure double that.

Gomez, who has 13 goals and 5 assists in 36 appearances this season, still has three years on his contract and his club feel that this would be the perfect time to leverage that and sell him for the maximum possible price.

However, the report also claims that they are aware Barcelona do have other options as well and would be willing to part with the player for a bid of around €40 million.

For their part, Barcelona are interested in the player despite an on-going bid to sign Antoine Griezmann as they feel he could give competition to his fellow countryman Luis Suarez for a central starting berth, instead of playing out wide.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; Luis Suarez is also getting on in age and his scoring statistics aren’t quite what they used to be. As such, an economically feasible signing to play backup striker to him and push him for his spot would make sense.